BetMGM Ohio Welcome Offer: Bet $10, Win $200 on ANY TD This Week
Sports betting is officially legal in Ohio! Tons of Ohio residents are already winning BIG, and now it's your turn thanks to BetMGM! If you bet $10 on ANY NFL game this week, you'll win $200 if either team scores a TD in the game!
See below how it works and what to do, as well as my favorite NFL bet to target this week!
BetMGM Ohio
If you sign up for BetMGM and bet $10 or more on any NFL game this week, you’ll win $200 in bonus bets if at least one TD is scored in that game! Yup, that’s +2000 odds guaranteed!
To secure your $200, just follow these easy steps:
- Sign up for BetMGM using this link
- Verify your identity
- Deposit at least $10
- Bet $10 or more on any NFL game this week
Provided you bet at least $10, you’ll automatically receive $200 in bonus bets as long as either team scores a TD in that game!
Considering at least one TD has been scored in every single game this year, this is as safe as bets come.
It doesn’t matter if you win or lose that first wager. If you win your bet, you’ll get those winnings plus $200 in bets. If you lose, you’ll still get that $200!
Only new BetMGM users qualify and the clock is ticking! Sign up for BetMGM now to get a virtually-guaranteed $200 on any NFL game this week!
NFL Week 18 Chiefs vs Raiders Best Bet
The Raiders are officially eliminated from playoff contention after falling to the 49ers in overtime. Given the Chiefs NEED to win to remain in the hunt for the No. 1 seed, I love the value on Kansas City to beat Vegas convincingly and cover the spread of just over a TD.
Recent Chiefs vs. Raiders results include a 48-9 drubbing and a 41-14 beatdown in favor of the Chiefs. I see a similar result unfolding as the Raiders limp to the finish line.
Kansas City leads the NFL in yards per play (6.4) and should decimate a pathetic Raiders defense that ranks 23rd in opponent yards per play allowed (5.7).
Expect Patrick Mahomes to put on a show, sealing his second MVP as the Chiefs wrap up a 14-3 season.
You could back the Chiefs with me or look at a different bet this week. Either way, just be sure to first sign up for BetMGM and secure your shot at an easy $200. All you need is a TD from the NFL's best offense, which should be an easy win!
Take advantage of this tremendous opportunity to stack some cash for the new year and sign up for BetMGM now!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER