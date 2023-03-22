Special BetMGM Ohio Bonus Promo Grants $1,000 Today
If you're looking to score a HUGE payday but are worried about taking a loss, let BetMGM save the day with a phenomenal bonus for new Ohio users. Following a deposit, your first wager of up to $1,000 is on BetMGM! If you lose, it'll be refunded in bonus bets with no strings attached.
Here's how to claim your $1,000 bonus and get yourself set for a BIG win:
BetMGM Ohio Bonus
If you sign up for BetMGM and deposit $10 or more, your first wager of up to $1,000 is covered. It'll be refunded in bet credits if you lose to give you another shot!
All you have to do to secure your $1,000 bonus is follow these steps:
1. Sign up for BetMGM using this link (no promo code necessary)
2. Complete the identity verification
3. Deposit $10 or more
That's it! You're now ready to fire off some bets. With no further action from your end, your next wager of up to $1,000 will be refunded in bonus bets if things don't go your way.
Feel free to gun for a massive payout with big odds, knowing you'll either win or live to bet another day. Regardless, you're in great shape thanks to BetMGM!
Only new BetMGM users qualify for the bonus $1,000 and it's only available for a short time. Sign up for BetMGM now to get one step closer to that glorious payday!
If you're looking for as much profit as possible, here are two other superb promos you need to claim too:
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER