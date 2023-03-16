BetMGM Ohio Bonus: Get $1,000 Bonus Bet Before Promo Ends
March Madness is here! That means it's time to utilize BetMGM's spectacular bonus to help you score a MASSIVE payday this week.
Your first wager of up to $1,000 is on BetMGM. If you lose, it'll be refunded fully in bonus bets so you can try again! Bet on anything you want with the knowledge you'll get a second chance if things don't go your way.
Here's how the $1,000 bonus works and how to claim it, but act quickly before it ends this week.
BetMGM Ohio Promo
If you sign up for BetMGM and make a qualifying deposit, your first wager of up to $1,000 will be covered and refunded in bonus bets if you lose. What's more, it only takes a couple of clicks to get started!
Here are the steps to follow to secure your $1,000 bonus:
1. Sign up for BetMGM using this link (no promo code necessary)
2. Verify your identity
3. Deposit $10 or more
Then, you're ready to bet! Following your deposit of at least $10, your first wager of up to $1,000 is on BetMGM. It'll be refunded in bonus bets if you lose, no questions asked!
Feel free to take a giant swing at a bet with big odds. You'll either win and get those winnings or lose and live to bet another day. Regardless, you're in great shape thanks to BetMGM!
You must be a new BetMGM user to qualify for the bonus and the offer ends soon. Sign up for BetMGM now to get one step closer to a HUGE payday for March Madness!
For those looking to really pad those pockets, here are a couple of other excellent promos you need to claim too:
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER