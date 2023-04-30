Limited-Time Offer: $1,000 Bonus at BetMGM for the Playoffs!
No matter what sport you support, there’s a bonus offer at BetMGM Sportsbook that’s so good anyone could take advantage of it.
NBA and NHL fans might want to jump on this offer while their sport is still in action, though. New users at BetMGM will have their first wager backed by the house for up to $1,000!
If you could cash in on a big bet during the playoffs (or anything else), keep reading to learn how you can access this bonus in minutes.
BetMGM Bonus Code
Your first bet is on BetMGM all the way up to $1,000 upon signing up and activating this offer.
That means you have TWO chances to hit a huge payday.
Here’s how you can access your bonus offer now:
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook (no promo code required)
- Verify your identity
- Deposit $10 or more
Now your first bet at BetMGM will be protected by the house.
With an offer like this, you can back your favorite team in the playoffs to win one game, win a series, win their conference or even take the title!
This early in the playoffs you can still get plus odds on most bets, so now is the perfect time to take a swing! If you bet on a team to win their series, for instance, and they lose, you’d be issued a 100% refund (up to $1,000) to try again on another series matchup.
The playoffs are always a blast, but they don’t get more thrilling than when you have two chances to win big on them with BetMGM.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.