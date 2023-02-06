The Big Lead
30 Best SportsCenter Anchors of All Time

Rich Eisen
Rich Eisen / Cooper Neill/GettyImages
1. Stuart Scott

Stuart Scott
Stuart Scott / Kevin Winter/GettyImages

It takes a special talent to do what Scott did. It’s not easy to come into an existing and powerful entity at the top of its game and transform it into something different and even better. His revolutionary way of approaching the job and style made SportsCenter‘s tent that much bigger. And while so much has been rightly made of his artistic flourishes, the thing about Scott that was so amazing was his straight news chops. He could pivot from fun to somber at the drop of a hat and expertly navigate both spaces.

