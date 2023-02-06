30 Best SportsCenter Anchors of All Time
3. Bob Ley
SportsCenter‘s halcyon days came before highlights were readily available. While the pictures provided evidence, it was essential to have an anchor with gravitas, one worthy of public trust, one whose word could be taken to heart. Ley, who was with the network since the very beginning, was the voice of God. The conscience of ESPN. What people fail to realize is that the no-frills style can be harder than the flashier approach. It just means the foundation must be that much more solid. Ley is on the firmest of ground as an anchor, as with everything else.