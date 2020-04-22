Best NFL Draft Prop Bets
By Stephen Douglas | Apr 22 2020
The 2020 NFL Draft will give sports gamblers an oasis of opportunities for a few short hours this week. Thanks to BetOnline, we have odds on a number of possible draft night happenings. In addition to all those listed below, you can also bet on whether each team will take an offensive or defensive player. The Bengals are currently off the board. Here are some highlights from the rest of the props.
Will NFL Draft be hacked?
Yes +800 (8/1)
No -2500 (1/25)
There are a couple different hacking props, but this one is the most chaotic. Imagine the reaction from an NFL head coach or owner when their Zoom is hacked. One thing is for certain: Roger Goodell would suspend the hacker indefinitely.
Will the No. 1 overall pick cry?
Yes +400 (4/1)
No -700 (1/7)
This is a no-brainer. Burrow has had months to come to terms with moving to Cincinnati where he will be forced to play for the Bengals. He's been fine with it the entire way. This is nothing more than a formality for Burrow and his family.
Total Draft Day Round 1 trades
Over/Under 5½
Another fun one. Straight picks are boring. Trades are fun. Trades are very fun.
Highest number of people in same room
Over/Under 9½
If the over hits, this could be the story of the draft. Which controversial pick will disregard social distancing guidelines on the biggest day of his life?
How many draftees will be seen in a tie?
Over/Under 20½
The under has to be a bigger lock than Joe Burrow at No. 1. The over/under on number of people who have operated a shirt button in America over the last six weeks would be set at 20.5.
Total dogs shown during the first round
Over/Under 3½
This is not the best bet, but it's the best bet. Good dogs are better than good picks any day.
Will any draftee be shown drinking beer?
Yes +250 (5/2)
No -400 (1/4)
Some industrious beer company is going to find somebody to sip a light beer as they're selected.
Will pizza be seen in any draftee home?
Yes -300 (1/3)
No +200 (2/1)
Under normal circumstances, pizza would be a lock, but some families may be weary of getting takeout. Still, who in the world would bet against pizza?