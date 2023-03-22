Five Best March Madness Commercials of the 2023 NCAA Basketball Tournament
5 of 5
Coca-Cola Zero Sugar - Best Stealer and Blocker
Who could have predicted Lil Dicky and Taco would be the faces of an ad campaign during one of the biggest sporting events of the year? The duo from Dave get into a couple situations where they compete to name some guys, but get bonus points for also mentioning some girls.
Breanna Stewart gets mentioned in the bodega ad where Magic Johnson shows up to steal a can of soda. Then in a diner ad Dawn Staley and Tamika Catchings get some props for their defense. Honestly, these ads are a little all over the place, but that's a good things. Don't act like you wouldn't want to go to a convenience store that has inexplicably has a Hasheem Thabeet jersey hanging on the wall.