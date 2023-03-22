Five Best March Madness Commercials of the 2023 NCAA Basketball Tournament
4 of 5
Nissan - Road to the Final Four
Nissan was one of the companies that made a series of commercials to run throughout March Madness, which is smart. If you see the same exact ad over and over and over, you will start to hate it. You often start to hate the others too, but it takes longer.
Nissan decided to pair a variety of people on the road to the Final Four with college mascots. This is also smart because mascots are almost always funny in non-sports scenarios. Mascot in the office? SportsCenter has been getting chuckles with that formula for decades. Mascots on a road trip? Also amusing. Just look at their regular mascot faces intimidating Kenny Smith while Candace Parker gets to ride with the nice mascots. It's simple, but it works.