Best LIV Golfers, Ranked
17. Kevin Na
Na is a bit of a streaky golfer but collected 20 Top-3 finishes while he was on the Tour, in addition to his only victory back in 2011. He's equally likely to go low or go high in very public and relatable fashion.
The 39-year-old captains the Iron Heads side for LIV and would love it if you supported his team.
16. Graeme McDowell
McDowell's high-water mark on Tour came when he captured the 2010 U.S. Open trophy, which he can proudly display alongside his other three victories. Throw in 10 international triumphs and a penchant for hanging around deep into the weekend, and it makes for one solid golfer.
Another in the sacred honor of Cleeks, McDowell is someone still capable of making noise.