The Big Lead
Home/Latest Golf Leads

Best LIV Golfers, Ranked

The Big Lead
Charles Laberge/LIV Golf/GettyImages
facebooktwitter
Prev
4 of 20
Next

18. Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson
Eric Espada/GettyImages

Okay, let the controversy wash over you. Mickelson's historic PGA Championship victory at age 50 was one of the most mind-blowing accomplishments in the history of golf. It was also a stark outlier in a career that, understandably, has seen brighter days.

If there's a saving grace, it's that Phil's mere presence is more valuable to LIV than what he does on the course as he's established himself as the face of the league, taking all the good and bad that comes with such a position.

facebooktwitter