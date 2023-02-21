Best LIV Golfers, Ranked
18. Phil Mickelson
Okay, let the controversy wash over you. Mickelson's historic PGA Championship victory at age 50 was one of the most mind-blowing accomplishments in the history of golf. It was also a stark outlier in a career that, understandably, has seen brighter days.
If there's a saving grace, it's that Phil's mere presence is more valuable to LIV than what he does on the course as he's established himself as the face of the league, taking all the good and bad that comes with such a position.