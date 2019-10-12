Best College GameDay Signs From Week 7 By Liam McKeone | Oct 12 2019 James Gilbert/Getty Images

Saturday is finally here, everybody. We have a glorious day of college football ahead of us, and the slate is pretty stacked for Week 7. The GameDay crew agrees, and headed down to Baton Rouge ahead of tonight's Top 10 battle between No. 5 LSU and No. 7 Florida. With an SEC matchup of this caliber and importance, fans will be bringing upper-echelon energy and excitement to the set in Lousiana. This week's signs helped reflect that, and the passion of the crowd is clear. Here are the best signs from the set of College GameDay for Week 7.

Best College GameDay Signs

We won’t tell your parents ? pic.twitter.com/vsmop1q5WD — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 12, 2019

My son is freaking hilarious out here at LSU ... made this on his own too #GameDaySigns @CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/NlODapMpP1 — Chad Landry (@clandry26) October 12, 2019

I am ALL HERE for the Tulane love.