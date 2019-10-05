Best College GameDay Signs From Week 6 By Liam McKeone | Oct 05 2019 Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

College GameDay made an exciting announcement this Saturday when they revealed the set would be heading across the pond next August for the Notre Dame-Navy game in Dublin. But the show still went on, and there were great signs aplenty from the set in Gainesville, where No. 10 Florida will be taking on No. 7 Auburn in a huge game. While we are unfortunately robbed of a matchup of exciting young quarterbacks with Felipe Frank sidelined, Florida's defense vs. Bo Nix will provide more than enough entertainment.

But before we get to that, we enjoy the comedy of College GameDay. Here are the best GameDay signs from Week 6.

A classic.

Please tell me they put Urban in Judas’ seat at the table #GameDaySigns pic.twitter.com/4Aq02mpLfe — Jenna Marina Lee (@jmarinalee) October 5, 2019

Saban’s Rejects sounds like a horror movie #GameDaySigns pic.twitter.com/pDm719VMJi — Cody Williams (@TheSizzle20) October 5, 2019

This weeks best gameday sign ? pic.twitter.com/DVNfVNfGdU — spooKY (@kdk3) October 5, 2019

What a good son.

“I was going to write something SAVAGE but my mom is watching” #GameDaySigns pic.twitter.com/g2EzyrKZqK — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 5, 2019