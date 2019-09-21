Best College Gameday Signs From Week 4 By Liam McKeone | Sep 21 2019 Mike Stobe/Getty Images

College football is in full swing, and so is the creativity of the Gameday audience. The weather is slowly getting colder, and the signs are quickly getting spicier. The crew is down in Athens, Georgia for Week 4, where Georgia will face off against Notre Dame in one of this season's early heavyweight bouts. It's slated to be a great game, but we aren't quite at kickoff yet. The signs, to no surprise, were as good as they've been so far. Here are the best College Gameday signs from this week's show.

Obligatory "Tyler Simmons was onsides" (because he was) #gamedaysigns pic.twitter.com/gwdkKFoVao — Chris Allen ⭐ King Peach (@ATLCRA) September 21, 2019

Great stuff once more from the Gameday crowd.