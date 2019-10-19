The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Best College GameDay Signs From Week 8

By Liam McKeone | Oct 19 2019

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 05: Fans gather for ESPN's College Gameday at the University of Florida on October 05, 2019 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
James Gilbert/Getty Images

College GameDay traveled to Happy Valley on Saturday to prepare for tonight's heavyweight matchup between No. 16 Michigan and No. 7 Penn State. As such, the Penn State faithful came prepared to the set with all sorts of fun signs. Here are the very best from Week 8 of the college football season.

This is a tough one to swallow for Michigan fans. I'm not even a Michigan fan and I feel offended.

Keep the mothers out of it!

Might as well get two birds with one stone here.

Simply cannot be upset at a Fairly Odd Parents reference. Impossible.

Never too early to start trash-talking.