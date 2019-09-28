Best College GameDay Signs From Week 5 By Liam McKeone | Sep 28 2019

The College GameDay crew is in Lincoln, Nebraska this week for a matchup between No. 5 Ohio State and the unranked Cornhuskers at 7:30 ET on Saturday night. While the matchup doesn't seem competitive on paper, anything can happen, and the fans showed up to the GameDay set locked and loaded with signs galore. They had everything going this week, from LeBron James references to Bob Ross edits to even a Michelangelo portrait gone horribly wrong. Here are the best signs from College GameDay for Week 5 of this college football season.

"Toby the only thing worse than Ohio State."#GameDaySigns pic.twitter.com/WPgoIXgyj0 — Sporting News College Football (@sn_ncaaf) September 28, 2019

College Gameday sign says “Buy Bitcoin” and has a QR code.



Your bank account can’t do that. pic.twitter.com/2A2JXcgW9R — Pomp ? (@APompliano) August 31, 2019

This might be my personal favorite so far this year.

Bob Ross love is the best love #GameDaySigns pic.twitter.com/XxLmMOMdum — Cody Williams (@TheSizzle20) September 28, 2019

Good thing we’re keeping things real here #GameDaySigns pic.twitter.com/8APXrkFPSs — Cody Williams (@TheSizzle20) September 28, 2019