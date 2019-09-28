Best College GameDay Signs From Week 5
By Liam McKeone | Sep 28 2019
The College GameDay crew is in Lincoln, Nebraska this week for a matchup between No. 5 Ohio State and the unranked Cornhuskers at 7:30 ET on Saturday night. While the matchup doesn't seem competitive on paper, anything can happen, and the fans showed up to the GameDay set locked and loaded with signs galore. They had everything going this week, from LeBron James references to Bob Ross edits to even a Michelangelo portrait gone horribly wrong. Here are the best signs from College GameDay for Week 5 of this college football season.
This might be my personal favorite so far this year.