Best College Gameday Signs From Week 11 By Liam McKeone | Nov 09 2019 James Gilbert/Getty Images

In what is probably the most exciting college football matchup of the year, No. 1 LSU will be heading to Tuscaloosa to take on No. 2 Alabama. While the health of Tua Tagovailoa remains in question, it will still be a marquee matchup. As such, the GameDay crew was in Alabama for the big game, and as you can imagine, the signs were heated and often personal-- as is usually the case when a rivalry game is this important in not only personal pride, but the national championship picture as well. Here are the best College GameDay signs from Week 11 down south.

Apparently no one on College GameDay can speak French... #GameDaySigns pic.twitter.com/dRYDg1muj5 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 9, 2019

Plenty of references to the President’s scheduled visit for #LSUvsBAMA among the #GameDaySigns; including “Bama [Trump]’s LSU” pic.twitter.com/3UM6P37dY7 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 9, 2019

We look forward to the day someone uses a QR code on #GameDaySigns to really trick/scam the audience! pic.twitter.com/4FKtI2a4uQ — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 9, 2019