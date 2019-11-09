The Big LeadThe Big Lead
MediaPodcastsRoundupNFLNBAMLBMMAWWEGolfNCAAFNCAAB

Best College Gameday Signs From Week 11

By Liam McKeone | Nov 09 2019

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 05: Fans gather for ESPN's College Gameday at the University of Florida on October 05, 2019 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
James Gilbert/Getty Images

In what is probably the most exciting college football matchup of the year, No. 1 LSU will be heading to Tuscaloosa to take on No. 2 Alabama. While the health of Tua Tagovailoa remains in question, it will still be a marquee matchup. As such, the GameDay crew was in Alabama for the big game, and as you can imagine, the signs were heated and often personal-- as is usually the case when a rivalry game is this important in not only personal pride, but the national championship picture as well. Here are the best College GameDay signs from Week 11 down south.