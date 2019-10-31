Roundup: Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes, No Political Ads on Twitter By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 30 2019 Michael Kovac/Getty Images

The best celebrity Halloween costumes this year, including Jessica Beal, who dressed as her husband Justin Timberlake ... "Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy more consistent with homicidal strangulation than suicide, Dr. Michael Baden reveals" ... Jack Dorsey announced that there will be no political ads on Twitter ... Three dead and nine wounded in shooting at a party in Long Beach ... "Sheriff fires deputy who punched man handcuffed to hospital bed" ... Russell Wilson and Ciara dressed as Jay-Z and Beyonce for Halloween, and their kids dressed as and lip-synched the Jacksons ... Tom Brady limited in practice Wednesday due to shoulder ... Kylie Jenner filed a restraining order against a fan who showed up at her house.

Deadspin writers quit en masse on Wednesday [TBL]

The mass resignations happened after Farmers Insurance pulled a $1 million ad deal with Deadspin's parent, G/O Media, after all the sites wrote posts the auto-play videos; G/O Media took the posts down [Daily Beast]

Andy Dalton wishes that the Bengals would've given him more head's up they were benching him so he could've gotten traded [ESPN]

"Police blew up an innocent man’s house in search of an armed shoplifter. Too bad, court rules." [Washington Post]

41 Easter eggs you might not've seen yet in HBO's Watchmen [Mental Floss]

Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns had a scrap

Joel Klatt not ruling out Chase Young winning the Heisman

Watched this Sesame Street sketch with Elmo, the Cookie Monster, and Chance the Rapper with my daughter and could not stop cracking up.