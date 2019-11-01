Bernie Sanders Backs Deadspin Employees Who Quit
By Ryan Phillips | Oct 31 2019
Deadspin employees who have been quitting en masse have gotten support from around the sports world. Now they've got an even bigger endorsement from a sitting senator and presidential candidate.
Bernie Sanders tweeted his support for the resigning Deadspin employees and took a shot at G/O Media's Jim Spanfeller who is running (and ruining) the site:
Deadspin staffer have quit in droves this week after G/O Media management issued an edict to the site employees demanding they "stick to sports." Obviously the employees didn't take that well and after acting editor-in-chief Barry Petchesky was fired most of the rest of the staff resigned over the ensuing two days.