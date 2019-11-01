The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Bernie Sanders Backs Deadspin Employees Who Quit

By Ryan Phillips | Oct 31 2019

DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 27: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks at a campaign rally at Cass Technical High School on October, 27, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Sanders was joined at the rally by Democratic Representative Rashida Tliab, who formally endorsed his campaign and praised him for "pushing back against this really painful oppression." (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)
Scott Heins/Getty Images

Deadspin employees who have been quitting en masse have gotten support from around the sports world. Now they've got an even bigger endorsement from a sitting senator and presidential candidate.

Bernie Sanders tweeted his support for the resigning Deadspin employees and took a shot at G/O Media's Jim Spanfeller who is running (and ruining) the site:

Deadspin staffer have quit in droves this week after G/O Media management issued an edict to the site employees demanding they "stick to sports." Obviously the employees didn't take that well and after acting editor-in-chief Barry Petchesky was fired most of the rest of the staff resigned over the ensuing two days.