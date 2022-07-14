Cincinnati Bengals New White Helmet is Impossibly Sick
The Cincinnati Bengals are enjoying the perfect situation as they came a few plays away from capturing a Super Bowl way ahead of schedule and are somehow still being undervalued as we look forward to the 2022 season. Sartorial enthusiasts enjoyed seeing their bold uniforms in the deepest rounds of the postseason and now have something else to look forward to this fall: All-white alternate threads that would delight both Siegfried and Roy.
Perfect look. No notes whatsoever.
More teams should veer into the wide world of blankness as a third look. There is some rich soil to till there.
The only problem for the Bengals? Angry fans who want to see this getup every week.