Bengals Troll Patriots With Stadium Music Selection After Tying TD By William Pitts | Dec 15 2019 New England Patriots v Cincinnati Bengals | Andy Lyons/Getty Images

What would normally be a banal matchup between a superior Patriots team and a Bengals team with only one win to their name is now packed with tension. One week after Patriots staffers were caught surreptitiously filming the Bengals' sideline during last week's Bengals-Browns game, tensions are high.

In the days prior to their matchup with New England, no one in the Bengals organization has forgotten...including whoever's in charge of music at Paul Brown Stadium, who apparently has a great sense of humor.

Late in the first quarter, with the Bengals trailing by seven, Andy Dalton threw an eight-yard touchdown pass to Cethan Carter.

If you listen closely, that's the Rockwell song "Somebody's Watching Me" playing over the stadium speakers.

Classic.