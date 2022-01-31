Roundup: Bengals-Rams Set For Super Bowl LVI; Sydney Sweeney Wanted Fewer Nude Scenes; LeBron Has a Knee Injury
Nine dead in North Las Vegas traffic collision ... Tens of thousands without power after huge East Coast storm ... Rafael Nadal won the Australian Open ... Stock market swings could get worse ... Britain toughens stance on Russia ... The Fed will attempt to raise rates without hurting the economy ... Retail investors are ditching meme stocks ... Sydney Sweeney requested fewer nude scenes on "Euphoria" ... Can Spider-Man catch Avatar's domestic box office record? ... Howard Hesseman died at 81 ... Joe Burrow and the Bengals to the Super Bowl after upsetting Chiefs ... The Rams beat the 49ers to reach the Super Bowl .. CBS's AFC Championship Game halftime show was a disaster ... Canada beat the U.S. in World Cup qualifying ... LeBron James is getting treatment on his knee ... Manchester United's Mason Greenwood arrested on suspicion of rape ...
The Bengals pulled off a miraculous AFC Championship Game win [Yahoo Sports]
The Raiders turn to the "Patriot Way" [The Athletic]
NFL conference championship game takeaways [Sports Illustrated]
Alex Rodriguez's Hall of Fame fate is likely sealed [CBS Sports]
Inside MSNBC's big shakeup [Axios]
When will it be a good time to buy a house? [The Atlantic]
Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid authored a major choke job [The Big Lead]
The best sketch from Willem Dafoe's episode of Saturday Night Live.
A flashback to Johnny Knoxville's appearance on Hot Ones.
Bill Burr has now convinced me that Titanic is a horror movie.
Katy Perry -- "When I'm Gone" (Live on SNL)