Bengals Fans Brought Harambe '12th Man' Banner to Super Bowl
Cincinnati Bengals fans are firm in their belief that a deceased gorilla is helping their team. Yes, Harambe has been tightly connected to Cincy's run through the postseason as he's been referred to as the Bengals' 12th man. That belief has carried on to Super Bowl LVI.
Bengals fans have unfurled at 12th Man banner at SoFi Stadium that has a picture of Harambe on it.
NFL fans are the best.
We've seen such a banner before, during a rally leading up to the Super Bowl:
Almost two weeks ago, Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard told the fellas at Pardon My Take that the team wanted to bring home the Lombardi Trophy for Harambe.
A Harambe lookalike will also be in the stands today:
Yes, despite being gone for nearly six years, Harambe still looms large over the city of Cincinnati and the Bengals.