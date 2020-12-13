Bengals Make a Butt Fumble
By Brian Giuffra | Dec 13, 2020, 1:42 PM EST
Since Joe Burrow went down for the season with a torn ACL, the Bengals have been Bengal-ing left, right and center. They've lost four straight games, have been blown out in three of them and essentially look disinterested in playing out the string.
Today, running back Trayveon Williams added this lowlight to the growing list, authoring a new version of the butt fumble, which Aldon Smith returned for a touchdown.
Mark Sanchez invented the butt fumble and still wins the prize for best of its kind. However, Williams clearly learned from Sanchez's example. Run straight into your own offensive lineman, cough up the ball, allow your opponent to return it for a touchdown.
Just outstanding content.