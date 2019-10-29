Bengals Bench Andy Dalton, Will Start Ryan Finley This Week Against Ravens By Liam McKeone | Oct 29 2019 Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals are one of the worst teams in the NFL, and seem destined for a top-two pick in the NFL Draft this coming April. Nonetheless, the team has decided to make a change at quarterback, and will bench starter Andy Dalton in favor of fourth-round pick and rookie Ryan Finley, as reported by Tom Pelissero.

Sources: The #Bengals are making a QB change after the bye. Andy Dalton goes to the bench. Rookie Ryan Finley expected to start. More right now on @nflnetwork — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 29, 2019

Dalton has been the starter for Cincinnati for nearly all of this decade, earning his first start a few weeks into his 2011 rookie season. He's never blown anyone away with his play, but he hasn't really been bad, either. This year, everything fell apart for Dalton and the Bengals as a franchise.

On the year, Dalton has completed 60 percent of his passes for 2,252 yards and a ratio of nine touchdowns to eight interceptions. The Bengals have a bottom-ten offense thus far, and injuries haven't helped matters. Rookie head coach Zac Taylor will now look to Finley as a potential QB of the future, even if it will take longer than the remainder of this season to make that judgement.