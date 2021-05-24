Ben Stiller Threatens Trae Young With Non-Silence at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday
The Atlanta Hawks stole Game 1 against the New York Knicks on Sunday. After hitting the game-winner, Trae Young repeatedly commented about how quiet it got in Madison Square Garden. This inspired the ultimate response from Knicks fan Ben Stiller.
"The Garden will not be quiet on Wednesday" is possibly the greatest line of trash talk ever. It sounds like someone threatening someone else who likes to relax by reading in their backyard. Nice peaceful garden you've got here. It'd be a real shame if someone with a boombox and love of power tools moved in next door!
And the fact that Ben Stiller said it is the cherry on top of the sundae. "The Garden will not be quiet on Wednesday" is absolutely something one of his characters would say. Obviously, Derek Zoolander is the most likely to say something like that, but it also sounds like fake like for a Tugg Speedman.
Trae Young should just know that nobody makes the Knicks fans be quiet except for the Knicks.