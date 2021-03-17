Ben Simmons Does Kind of Look Like Mona Lisa
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 17, 2021, 8:59 AM EDT
Ben Simmons is having one of his usual excellent seasons. He was kind of an All-Star. He's averaging 16 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.6 assists per games. He's shooting a career-best 66 percent from the free-throw line and the Philadelphia 76ers have the best record in the Eastern Conference. Oh, and did you ever notice how Ben Simmons looks like Mona Lisa?
The Ben Simmons-is-Mona Lisa thing had a moment in July 2017, but since we're passing around that Michael Winslow doing Led Zeppelin clip that's from 2011, why not revisit this phenomenon, which may have been missed by people celebrating the Fourth of July a few years ago.
Simmons had 16, 13 and 7 in a win over the Knicks on Tuesday night in the Sixers' first game without Joel Embiid. If Philly can stay atop the East while Embiid gets healthy, well, you won't be able to say Simmons is overrated.