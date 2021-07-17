Report: Ben Simmons Back in the Lab
Ben Simmons inability or just flat out refusal to shoot is one of the biggest storylines in the NBA right now. It is the only reason he is currently on the trading block. Any team considering acquring him should know that he knows he has a problem. And everyone knows the first step is admitting you have a problem. Via Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype:
"Simmons, I’ve heard, has been in the gym working. He does recognize there’s a part of his game he needs to address with his shooting."
Why, after hearing htis news I can't imagine the Sixers actually trading him.
Simmons, who will turn 25 in a few days, averaged a career low 14.3 points, 6.9 assists, and 7.2 rebounds per game this season, while he made his third consecutive All-Star game and made his second All-Defensive team. He followed that up by taking just 6.4 field goal attempts per game in a Semifinals loss to the Atlanta Hawks.
Wherever Simmons play next season and beyond, you should probably assume he'll remain an intriguing, but frustrating player with one of the most glaring limitations in the entire league. Unless he unlocks the part of his brain that won't let him shoot. Until we see it, there's really no point in dreaming about what could be.