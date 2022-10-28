Ben Simmons Airballs Wide Open Layup During Nets - Mavericks Game
Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets hosted the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night. The Mavericks won the first quarter, 30-27. Ben Simmons went 1-for-4 from the field. One of those misses was an airballed layup on a feed from Kevin Durant. Can't blame this one on the wind.
Simmons took off on his left leg and tried to finish with his right hand and just kind of threw the ball up in the general vicinity of the basket as Luka Doncic moved out of the way. Simmons then lost it out of bounds after it landed in his hands.
Before you excuse Simmons because he was shooting with his off-hand here, remember that many people think that Simmons should actually be shooting with his right hand. Jalen Rose made that exact point last night on Stephen A.'s World.