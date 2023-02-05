Ben Simmons Now Maybe Dating Eiza Gonzalez
Ben Simmons might be dating actress Eiza Gonzalez. Simmons and Gonzalez were seen leaving a restaurant together with friends on Friday night and according to The Sun, “The pair have been quietly getting to know each other for a while now and it feels like romance is on the cards."
Simmons has not played for the Nets since scoring zero points in a Nets loss to the Detroit Pistons on January 26th. Simmons left the game with soreness in his left knee and had an MRI at some point last week that revealed no new injuries. He was listed as quesitonable for the Nets game on Saturday night, but obviously did not play. Despite his lack of on-court action, the man needs to eat.
He does not, howver, need to shoot. He has only attempted 10 or more field goals three times in 37 games this season. He has attempted just one three-pointer. He has also missed 31 of his 56 free throw attempts this season.
Gonzalez most recenly appeared in Michael Bay's AmbuLAnce. She played paramedic Cam Thompson. Not to be confused with Cam Thomas, Simmons' teammate on the Nets who scored 44 against the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.