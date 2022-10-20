Ben Simmons Comeback SZN Off to a Slow Start
The New Orleans Pelicans beat the Brooklyn Nets, 130-108, on Wednesday night. It was Ben Simmons' first official NBA action since June 2021 when he scored five points in an elimination game loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Things did not go much better last night as Simmons scored four points before fouling out.
Simmons' final line was 4 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 0 steals, 0 blocks and 3 turnovers. He was 2-for-3 from the field and 0-for-2 from the free throw line. He earned that trip to the line by getting fouled while setting a screen and both free throws clanged off the rim pretty hard.
So the two free throw attempts were by accident and not by drawing a foul trying to get a basket. Of course, if it is aggression you're looking for, a Getty Images search of "Ben Simmons" shows a bunch of pictures of Zion Williamson going to the basket.
Presumably Simmons, who is well-known for his defensive prowess, was guarding Williamson at times. Williamson had 25 points. Their shot charts could not have been more different despite the fact that they had some things in common.
That's how you dominate a game without taking a jump shot.