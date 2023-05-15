Ben Simmons Was Watching the 76ers Lose Game 7 to the Celtics
The Philadelphia 76ers lost Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals to the Boston Celtics on Sunday, ending their season in devastating fashion. The 112-88 loss was embarrassing for Philly, and a former player decided to rub salt in the wound. Ben Simmons let the world know he was watching.
Simmons, now a member of the Brooklyn Nets, took to Instagram and showed that he was watching the Sixers get spanked. We can be fairly certain he was enjoying it.
Here's a shot from his Instagram story:
Yeah, that message is pretty clear.
Simmons was drafted by the 76ers with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. He was a big part of the team through the 2020-21 season, before refusing to play during the 2021-22 campaign as he recovered from an injury. Eventually the Sixers traded him to the Nets, and he played 42 games during the 2022-23 campaign but underperformed his massive contract. He didn't play after the All-Star break due to a back issue.
Apparently watching the Sixers lose is how he spends his free time. Which, hey, good for him.