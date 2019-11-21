VIDEO: Ben Simmons Finally Hits First NBA 3-Pointer By Ryan Phillips | Nov 20 2019 Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Ben Simmons did it! Our long national nightmare is over as Simmons has finally hit a 3-pointer. Yes, it took until the 12th game of his third season in the NBA, but he finally made one.

I wouldn't blame you for being skeptical, so here's video proof:

Ben Simmons officially hits the first 3 of his career ? pic.twitter.com/Fz2l3CZ5Rf — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 21, 2019

Hey, I never said it looked pretty, but the dang thing went in.

The Philadelphia 76ers star point guard is now 1-for-18 in his career from 3-point range. That's good for 5.5 percent. So yeah, he's got some work to do, but this is a start.

In the modern NBA guards have to be able to hit a jump shot, so this needs to continue to improve for Simmons.