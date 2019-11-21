The Big LeadThe Big Lead
VIDEO: Ben Simmons Finally Hits First NBA 3-Pointer

By Ryan Phillips | Nov 20 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 12: Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Wells Fargo Center on November 12, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Cavaliers 98-97.
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Ben Simmons did it! Our long national nightmare is over as Simmons has finally hit a 3-pointer. Yes, it took until the 12th game of his third season in the NBA, but he finally made one.

I wouldn't blame you for being skeptical, so here's video proof:

Hey, I never said it looked pretty, but the dang thing went in.

The Philadelphia 76ers star point guard is now 1-for-18 in his career from 3-point range. That's good for 5.5 percent. So yeah, he's got some work to do, but this is a start.

In the modern NBA guards have to be able to hit a jump shot, so this needs to continue to improve for Simmons.