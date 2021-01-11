Ben Roethlisberger In Tears After Steelers Playoff Loss, Looked Like a Guy Thinking About Retirement
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 11, 2021, 12:04 AM EST
The Cleveland Browns ended the Pittsburgh Steelers season with a 48-37 win in an AFC Wild Card game. The Steelers fell behind 28-0 early and never got it closer than a two-possession game. When the game ended, Ben Roethlisberger remained on the bench. Just sitting there.
Roethlisberger was eventually joined by his longtime center, Maurkice Pouncey and they appeared to share an emotional moment. Big Ben had tears in his eyes as he finally walked off the field.
While Roethlisberger said earlier this season that he would return for the 2021 season, he kind of looked like a guy who had just played his final game. Roethlisberger completed 47 of 68 passes for 501 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions. The Steelers started the season 11-0, but lost five of their final six games, including their Wild Card game against the Browns.