Ben Roethlisberger Questionable to Return With Elbow Injury By Ryan Glasspiegel | Sep 15 2019

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger headed into the locker room with two minutes remaining in the second quarter of today’s game against the Seattle Seahawks:

Steelers’ QB Ben Roethlisberger headed to the locker room with 2 minutes left in first half... — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 15, 2019

Mason Rudolph is Roethlisberger’s backup on the occasion that he is unable to return to the game for the second half.

UPDATE: Roethlisberger has returned to the Steelers’ sideline.

UPDATE II: Roethlisberger is questionable to return: