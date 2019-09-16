Ben Roethlisberger Out for Season With Elbow Injury By Ryan Glasspiegel | Sep 16 2019

Ben Roethlisberger will miss the remainder of the season with an elbow injury, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced to reporters today:

Breaking: Mike Tomlin announces that Ben Roethlisberger will have surgery on his elbow later this week and is out for the season. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 16, 2019

It goes without saying that this is a major blow to the Steelers. However, Mason Rudolph actually performed pretty well on Sunday against the Seahawks, and he will take the reins for the remainder of the season for the Steelers.

Adam Schefter provides insight on what the Steelers will do for Rudolph’s backup:

Mason Rudolph now becomes the Steelers’ starting QB.



Having traded Josh Dobbs to Jacksonville last week, the Steelers now are likely to sign QB Devlin Hodges off their practice squad to back up Rudolph. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2019

There are now nine upcoming primetime NFL that will be without at least one of the planned starting quarterbacks from when the schedule was made.