Ben Roethlisberger Out for Season With Elbow Injury
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Sep 16 2019
Ben Roethlisberger will miss the remainder of the season with an elbow injury, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced to reporters today:
It goes without saying that this is a major blow to the Steelers. However, Mason Rudolph actually performed pretty well on Sunday against the Seahawks, and he will take the reins for the remainder of the season for the Steelers.
Adam Schefter provides insight on what the Steelers will do for Rudolph’s backup:
There are now nine upcoming primetime NFL that will be without at least one of the planned starting quarterbacks from when the schedule was made.