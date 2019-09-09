Ben Roethlisberger on Antonio Brown Signing with the Patriots: 'Whatever' By Ryan Phillips | Sep 08 2019

Ben Roethlisberger had a rough night against the New England Patriots in Week 1. Roethlisberger’s Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t score a touchdown in a 33-3 blowout lost. Then he gave a really abrupt answer when asked about a certain receiver afterwards.

When asked about former teammate Antonio Brown joining the Patriots he didn’t have an expansive answer:

Reporter: “Ben, your thoughts on Antonio Brown joining these guys now?”



Roethlisberger: “Whatever.” — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) September 9, 2019

Here’s video:

Big Ben's thoughts on the Patriots adding Antonio Brown!



LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/HAii7Z3VB8 — #BOOMIN (@ftbeard_17) September 9, 2019

Roethlisberger doesn’t seem to be a fan of Brown joining the Patriots and, frankly, he doesn’t seem to care for Brown at all. The two had a rocky relationship when they were teammates, with Brown taking shots at his quarterback earlier this year:

No conflict just a matter of respect! Mutual respect! He has a owner mentality like he can call out anybody including coaches. Players know but they can’t say anything about it otherwise they meal ticket gone. It’s a dirty game within a game. #truth https://t.co/MsSyBVd3Ny — AB (@AB84) February 16, 2019

The Patriots swooped in and signed Brown after he was released by the Oakland Raiders over the weekend. After nine years with the Steelers, now Brown is joining forces with the team most likely to keep Pittsburgh out of a Super Bowl.

Yeah, if I was Roethlisberger I wouldn’t be too thrilled either.