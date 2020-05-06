Ben Roethlisberger's Offseason Workout Plan Is Same As Local Dad
By Liam McKeone | May 06 2020
Ben Roethlisberger has had quite a prolific NFL career so far, and plans to add to his resume after missing nearly all of 2019 with an elbow injury. Anyone who expects Roethlisberger to come into camp in excellent shape with nothing to do but work out over the last year will be disappointed, however.
In Jay Glazer's mailbag column with The Athletic, the NFL insider did not hold back in describing the, ah, underwhelming fitness strategies Roethlisberger employs during the spring and summer:
First of all, let’s not put the words fitness and Ben Roethlisberger together, they are allergic to each other. There is no fitness in Ben Roethlisberger. His idea of a great off-season workout program is doing one yoga session, playing golf, and drinking some beer.- Jay Glazer
Inspirational stuff right there. We all thought Gardner Minshew was the true heir of Uncle Rico's ability to throw a football over that there mountain, but even without the physical resemblance it seems Roethlisberger will hold that crown until he hangs 'em up.
If anything, this proves that any local man can become an NFL quarterback if he's gifted with the arm strength, size, and athleticism. The desire to never take a day off a la Tom Brady is not ubiquitous among quarterback ranks. Some of these guys, like many of us regular folk, just wanna crush some beers and play golf when they don't have to work. Gotta stay limber with yoga though too.