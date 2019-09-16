Ben Roethlisberger, Like the Rest of Us, Would Like to Avoid Surgery By Kyle Koster | Sep 16 2019 Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

We'll know more about the fate of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger today, per a report from Adam Schefter. Roethlisberger, who injured his elbow in a loss to Seattle yesterday, will codify the advice of medical experts to determine the next prudent move, which may be surgery.

A decision is expected today on whether Steelers’ QB Ben Roethlisberger will need elbow surgery, per league sources. Roethlisberger wants to avoid it all costs, but ultimately doctors will decide whether that’s possible. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2019

This is very relatable. Most of us walk around all day, every day, seeking nothing else but to avoid surgery at any cost. Going under the knife is not at the base level of Manslow's hierarcy of needs.

The Steelers feel as though they are in free-fall whether or not the 37-year-old has to get cut or not. It's not as though he's been tearing it up this year, completing 56 percent of his passes for 351 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception.

If he is to be out for an extended period of time, backup Mason Rudolph will likely get his chance to shine and Nick Wright's prediction will be even more of a lock.