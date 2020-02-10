Ben Roethlisberger Expected to Miss Four Weeks, Maybe More
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Ben Roethlisberger was knocked out of the Steelers-Rams game today with a knee injury, and left the stadium on crutches. While the hit looked terrible, the early – and we’ll stress early – word is that Roethlisberger is expected to miss at least four weeks, according to ESPN.
Of course, it depends on if his ACL is shredded or not. The Steelers won’t know that until the MRI tomorrow. There’s definitely a chance his season is over.
But for sure, Roethlisberger will miss Thursday’s home game against the reeling 0-3 Ravens. After that, the schedule is difficult:
at San Diego October 12th (Monday Night Football)
vs Arizona October 18th
at Kansas City October 25th
vs Cincinnati November 1st
