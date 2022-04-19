Ben McAdoo Names Sam Darnold Panthers Starting QB, Immediately Regrets Decision
Sam Darnold's tenure with the Carolina Panthers has gone much like his time with the New York Jets. It's been an utter disaster as the talented 24-year-old has failed to deliver on his promise. He'll be in the final year of his contract in 2022, and new offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo seems to have faith in the USC product. On second thought, maybe he doesn't.
During press availability on Tuesday, McAdoo named Darnold Carolina's starting quarterback. Not two minutes later, he rapidly backtracked on that statement claiming, "That wasn't something I should have said."
Check it out:
I'm not sure if McAdoo is implying that he was supposed to keep Darnold being the team's quarterback a secret, or if it will be an open competition for the job. Either way, yeesh.
During his first season in Carolina, Darnold completed 59.9 percent of his passes for 2,527 yards with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 12 games. He only averaged 6.2 yards per attempt and his quarterback rating (71.9) and QBR (33.3) were both awful. He's never delivered on the obvious talent he possesses and may be ticketed for a career as a backup.
Darnold and P.J. Walker are the top two quarterbacks on Carolina's roster, but many believe they'll select a signal-caller with the sixth pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.