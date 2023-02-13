Ben Affleck Dunkin' Donuts Super Bowl Commercial With J.Lo Was Actually Funny
The very first commercial to air after Super Bowl LVII kicked off featured Ben Affleck. Dunkin' Donuts had been heavily teasing an Affleck-centric commercial for weeks leading up to the Big Game and had a prime spot to finally show it off.
And you know what? It was funny. Mostly because J.Lo showed up and yelled at her husband.
The biggest question is if Affleck's accent is his default setting or if he can flip it on like a switch. Probably the latter given all the interviews he's done, but it could be the former!
Good job by Dunkin'. They went pretty overboard with the pregame advertising but delivered.