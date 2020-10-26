Check Out the Escapability of Belarussell Wilson Over Here
By Kyle Koster | Oct 26, 2020, 11:30 AM EDT
Not to get political but things are getting very political in Belarus. National opposition is gaining momentum in the form of widespread strikes. It's all very tense and worth reading up on from sources who know more about the situation than myself, a person who had a strong visceral reaction to a local being chased but not corralled by authorities.
To be quite fair, it is mesmerizing.
He or she should be extremely proud of the performance. Looking like a Michael Baltvick in his prime. Or, even better, a current Belarussell Wilson.
One rarely sees such Yakety Sax hijinks come to reality outside of an overserved patron rushing onto a baseball field between pitches. Only in this case there's a higher ideal at work than Hey, I'm going to get on television.