Bears Scout's Report on Jaquan Brisker Was Not Great
On Friday night, the Chicago Bears selected safety Jaquan Brisker with the 48th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Brisker had 64 tackles, two interceptions, and five pass breakups last season for Penn State. It was a good pick by Chicago. Brisker was widely seen as a second-round talent, so they didn't reach, and he has the athleticism to start immediately if things break right. He could be a godsend for the Bears given they have no clue who will start opposite Eddie Jackson right now.
After the pick, a Bears national scout by the name of Chris Prescott talked about why the franchise thought Brisker was the right pick. It was... not a great quote to give, and might've revealed a dirty secret about football scouting.
The message here isn't necessarily awful. Brisker loves football. Hungry is a term often used to describe players who exhibit the kind of will to make things happen that NFL teams love. But calling him poor and desperate? I doubt Brisker is a big fan of those particular attributes.
The fact that it's common enough to have an acronym isn't a great look, either. Sometimes it's best to keep things simple when giving interviews on brand-new players.