Ted Ginn Jr. Expects Mitch Trubisky to Start For the Bears in 2020
By Stephen Douglas | Jun 24 2020
Ted Ginn Jr. is ready for the Mitchell Trubisky experience. The veteran wide reciever was on Good Morning Football on Wednesday and said that he will support over the starter is, but believes that Trubisky will be under center when the season begins.
Trubisky is the incumbent, but the Bears traded for Nick Foles this past offseason. Ginn's former quarterback Colin Kaepernick is also available. After 13 seasons in the NFL, Ginn is ready for anything, which is good when Trubisky is throwing the passes. Last season Ginn caught 30 passes for the New Orleans Saints.
Ginn is asked about the quarterback situation around the 4:30 mark in the video below. Earlier in the video he talks about what Colin Kaepernick could bring to a team.