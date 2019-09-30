The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Mitch Trubisky Suffered Dislocated Shoulder vs. Vikings, Won't Require Surgery

By Liam McKeone | Sep 30 2019

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 29: Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears throws a pass in the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field on September 29, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Mitch Trubisky went down early during Chicago's Sunday afternoon bout with the Vikings. He was quickly ruled out of the game with a shoulder injury, and most rightly feared the worst. Fortunately, Trubisky's year isn't done quite yet. Adam Schefter reports the young QB suffered a dislocated left shoulder and a slight tear in his labrum, but won't require surgery.

It seems like Trubisky is on a week-to-week basis, which is great news for Bears fans. Chase Daniel took over and performed more than adequately, leading Chicago to their 16-6 win. But the team has significantly more invested in Trubisky and obviously see him as their QB of the future.

Trubisky won't be rushed to return, but it seems likely he'll be back before the halfway point of the season.