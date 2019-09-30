Mitch Trubisky Suffered Dislocated Shoulder vs. Vikings, Won't Require Surgery By Liam McKeone | Sep 30 2019 Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Mitch Trubisky went down early during Chicago's Sunday afternoon bout with the Vikings. He was quickly ruled out of the game with a shoulder injury, and most rightly feared the worst. Fortunately, Trubisky's year isn't done quite yet. Adam Schefter reports the young QB suffered a dislocated left shoulder and a slight tear in his labrum, but won't require surgery.

Initial MRI on Bears’ QB Mitchell Trubisky revealed he has a dislocated left shoulder, with a slight labrum tear, but does not need surgery and should he back “sooner rather than later”, per source. He will travel with team to London and is unlikely to play vs. Raiders. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 30, 2019

It seems like Trubisky is on a week-to-week basis, which is great news for Bears fans. Chase Daniel took over and performed more than adequately, leading Chicago to their 16-6 win. But the team has significantly more invested in Trubisky and obviously see him as their QB of the future.

Trubisky won't be rushed to return, but it seems likely he'll be back before the halfway point of the season.