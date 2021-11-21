Bears Fans Chant 'Fire Nagy' After Terrible Loss to Ravens
Matt Nagy has been under a lot of scrutiny this year. Initially it was largely due to his bizarre handling of Justin Fields and Andy Dalton, but as the year has gone on and the Chicago Bears have fully turned over the offense to Fields, the scrutiny has turned to Nagy's actual coaching ability.
That particular scrutiny will only increase after Sunday's awful loss. Nagy's team lost, at home, to a Baltimore Ravens team without Lamar Jackson. Even worse, Jackson was declared out only hours beforehand, so it's not like the Ravens had been preparing without him all week. They started Tyler Huntley instead, a second-year undrafted QB out of Utah. Yet Chicago still lost.
Bears fans were very displeased with this performance and the chants calling for his dismissal began before the game even ended.
This really might be the final nail in Nagy's coffin. It's one thing to lose a few games with a rookie QB. That's expected. It's quite another to lose games like this, especially in the way they did.
Nagy's seat was hot before the game. Now it's scalding. There's a good chance he ends up the first NFL coach to get fired this season.