Bears' Alec Ogletree Hip-Tossed Lions Fullback Jason Cabinda
By Stephen Douglas
Jason Cabinda, the Detroit Lions fullback, is listed at 6-foot-1 and 240 pounds. Alec Olgetree, the Chicago Bears linebacker, is 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds. Anyway, now that you know how big these guys are look at Ogletree just tossing Cabinda during today's Bears - Lions game.
That's a hip toss that any professional wrestler would be proud of. Cabinda was completely upside down and put down on the ground with with what must have been quite a thud. When Cabinda got up he and Ogletree had some words. A small scrum developed after the play as everyone tried to wrap their heads around the awesome thing they just saw.