Baylor-Houston, Scheduled Six Days Ago, Now Postponed
By Kyle Koster | Sep 18 2020
Just yesterday, Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated published an interesting piece chronicling the wild scramble that culminated in Baylor and Houston agreeing to play a football game on Saturday. The process, which usually takes place years in advance, was set in motion after each team's respective opponents had to cancel due to positive COVID tests.
If you didn't read it, well, sorry. You missed your window. Because Houston-Baylor has now been canceled per multiple reports, with the COVID issue being on the Bears' side.
The reschedule of a reschedule may not be rescheduled. There is little certainty to be found here or anywhere. This is the 16th cancellation of the young season. As a reminder, about half the teams intending to play haven't even begun.
We're about 48 hours removed from a widespread victory lap taken with great gusto after the Big Ten reversed course and announced a fall season. One wonders how that particular day will age in the not-so-distant future.
And look, we all want football. We should also concede that everyone seems to be making it up as they go and not all is going well. As evidenced by a game getting scheduled then shelved in record time.