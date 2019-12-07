Baylor QB Charlie Brewer Exits Game After Hard Hit [UPDATE] By Liam McKeone | Dec 07 2019 Charlie Brewer at the Big 12 Championship Game. | Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Baylor has had an extremely tough time moving the ball against Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship Game in Dallas so far. Things don't seem like they'll be getting easier, as starting QB Charlie Brewer exited the game following a hard hit from an Oklahoma defender.

Brewer was sacked by Kenneth Murphy and was visibly shaken up after the fact, needing to lean on his teammates in order to get off the field.

Please check this young man. pic.twitter.com/FR7xRCMzJA — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 7, 2019

Brewer apparently went through the concussion protocol, but was back on the field for Baylor's next drive. ESPN's Holly Rowe then reported on the broadcast that an official came over to Baylor head coach Matt Rhule and said further evaluation was needed. That doesn't happen often, but after watching Brewer stagger off the field, it's a wonder he was allowed back on in the first place. He headed to the locker room shortly before halftime.

Gerry Bohanon is now at QB, and is in charge of trying to turn this game around for Baylor before it's too late.

UDPATE: Brewer has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.